Today the IG group, a leading fintech company, published the revenue update until August 31, 2022 in the first three months of its first quarter of the financial year ending May 31, 2023. These results show “solid revenue performance that allows a good positioning for next year and supporting its growth objectives in the medium term ”.

In particular, in the period the company achieved total revenues of 241.8 million pounds, an increase of 11% compared to the 218.3 million pounds obtained in the same period of the previous year. As can be seen from the data presented today, the positive trend continues in Japan which continues to record strong revenue growth of 24% year on year; but the EU, Australia and emerging markets also recorded higher revenues.

During the quarter, the number of active customers rose in line with the previous year and in the first three months of the year IG obtained 279,300 new customers, confirming the trend of increasing customer loyalty over the last two years.

Finally, we recall that in July, IG’s Board of Directors announced a £ 150 million share repurchase program which began during the quarter and as of 13 September 2022 approximately 3.7 million shares were repurchased, for a cost of 30.2 million pounds. The program is expected to be substantially completed in fiscal 2023.