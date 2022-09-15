The cooperative of the goal at Udinese has worked so far, but it is at least curious to discover that the starting forwards of a team that is only one point from the first place in the standings are still dry.

And if this couple was the protagonist of last season’s final, it is clear that it will be important to find Gerard Deulofeu and Isaac Success in the goal zone in view of Inter and, after the break in the championship, against Verona, Atalanta and Lazio. This is the Bianconeri’s menu in the next thirty days, days that could really transform a record start into an absolute protagonist team.

The past

Step back. If Deulofeu during the summer was at the center of several courtships – albeit with offers lower than the 20 million requested by Gino Pozzo -, the explanation can be found in the numbers collected by the Catalan from Riudarenes in the last three months of the tournament.

From 20 February to 22 May, the closing date of the hostilities, he managed to characterize Udinese’s climb with 7 goals out of 13 season, practically one every two games, considering that they were 14 (out of 15 matches, one missed it due to injury) appearances in the final phase. Alongside this booty, Deulofeu can also put 3 assists into the account. In a nutshell, figures of absolute value that made him become the offensive leader of the bianconeri who in the last month and a half had to give up Beto, stopped by the famous muscle injury that made the Portuguese restart from the bench in the current season, a detail that did not prevent him from scoring four times already.

In April, this is why Success became important, able to play the role of center forward in his own way: many sides to the advantage of his teammates thanks to his muscle mass (4 assists in that month), only one goal before raising the white flag in the last three matches of the season, thanks to a muscle injury accused on 1 May against Inter, the next opponent of the bianconeri.

The present

It is possible that once again Sottil decides to leave with Beto on the bench to give space to an Isaac Success which is a “blank slate” in the 311 minutes played in the first six days. Zero goals scored, zero assists provided to teammates.

The only really consistent play that was not detected by the statistics was recorded in Reggio Emilia, when at the end of the first half, with Udinese at a disadvantage, the Nigerian placed a vertical shot powered by the passage in depth by Deulofeu. Control and foul by Ruan Tressoldi’s red card.

An action that allowed Sottil’s team to play the second half in numerical superiority and thus to place the counter-pass. Thanks to goals from Beto, who took the place of Success, and from Samardizic, who advanced in position with the exit of Deulofeu. A Deulofeu capable of providing three assists this season, but without scoring, a victim of too many dribbling and imprecision. Defects to be eliminated as soon as possible.