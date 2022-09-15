“Sometimes serendipity is just a manifest intention,” says writer Elizabeth Berg of Sagittarius. I suspect her theory will apply to you in the next few weeks. You have been good at formulating your intentions and gathering the information necessary to implement them. Now you can relax and wait for life to respond to your preparations. “I really believe in luck,” my uncle Ned used to say, “and I found that the more I work the luckier I am.” He was right, but luck sometimes comes when you take a break from work.