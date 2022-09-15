The Scientific Technical Commission (Cts) of Aifa approved Pfizer’s new vaccine, the bivalent that stimulates the immune system against the original virus, the so-called Wuhan, and against Omicron 4-5. The Italian decision was expected and comes after that of Ema, the European agency. Just 9 days ago, on September 5, Aifa gave the green light to the bivalent with Omicron 1.

The new vaccine should arrive in about ten days. Meanwhile, the campaign started, not very positively, with the one approved at the beginning of the month. This very cross could make someone wait to get vaccinated, because they may think the new medicine is better. Thus the CTS verbalizes that “at the moment there are no elements to express a preferential judgment with regard to the different bivalent vaccines available: all increase the protection against different variants and help to maintain optimal protection against Covid”. And in fact, “even the bivalent vaccine Omicron 1, in fact, has been shown to be able to induce, against variant 5, an antibody response greater than that of the original vaccine“.

The agency stresses that the new vaccine, like the one that preceded it a little while, can be recommended as a fourth dose “as a priority to those with risk factors and the over 60s”. The others “can still get vaccinated with the booster dose on the advice of the doctor or as an individual choice”. Precisely with regard to this, the Ministry of Health has announced that it will send a circular to the Regions stating that the new vaccines, as a fourth dose, can also be given to those who do not fall into the categories at risk.