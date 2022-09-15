Home Sports Champions League: Juventus lose to Benfica
Sports

Champions League: Juventus lose to Benfica

by admin
Champions League: Juventus lose to Benfica

Original title: Champions League: Juventus lost to Benfica

On September 14, Benfica player Neres (second from right) celebrated with his teammates after scoring a goal.

On the same day, in the second round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League Group H held in Turin, Italy, Serie A Juventus lost 1-2 at home to Portuguese Super League Benfica.

On September 14, Juventus player Milik (top) scored a header in the game.

On September 14, Juventus player Paredes (right) and Benfica player Mario competed in the game.

On September 14, Juventus player Cuadrado (left) and Benfica player Neres competed in the game.

On September 14, Juventus player Vlahovic (right) and Benfica player Silva competed in the game.

On September 14, Benfica player Neres celebrates after scoring a goal.

On September 14, the Juventus team Di Maria was in the game.

On September 14, Juventus coach Allegri commanded from the sidelines.

On September 14, Juventus player Cuadrado (right) and Benfica player Mario competed in the game.

On September 14, Juventus player Vlahovic was in the game.

On September 14, Juventus player Paredes (left) and Benfica player Neres competed in the game.

See also  Riceputi deceives, Voghe reached in Sesto. Equal however precious, Rossoneri quarterfinals - REPORT CARDS

You may also like

Deulofeu and Success are still dry: Udinese must...

Champions League: AC Milan beat Dinamo Zagreb, Juventus...

Kristiansen, what a waste! The Copenhagen-Seville synthesis

Bijol can recover: decisive hours

Juve-Benfica, Vlahovic zero shots: because he is not...

Champions League – Valverde scored Asensio’s contribution to...

Mussini digs the furrow and the Apu extends...

James is dissatisfied with the NBA ticket: the...

Salary cap for public executives, government amendment to...

UEFA Champions League – Milik’s header scored Juventus...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy