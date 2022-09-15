Danshan officially released the 2023 spring and summer series, this season the designer hopes to express the lightness of life through simple and detailed pieces. Dan welcomed the birth of his daughter Taiga in February this year, while Shan learned of the death of his grandmother. Grief becomes the new normal along with new responsibilities, according to Chinese tradition, Shan mourns for 100 days in memory of his grandmother, these days he only wears black and white, which also becomes the palette of the new collection, symbolizing a kind of way to say goodbye. Shan’s earliest memory of his grandmother’s house is that she lived in an apartment with a balcony, facing the sea, with a built-in display shelf with a mirror facing out of the balcony, which was filled with crystal ornaments given by her mother, when the sun As the mountain descends, the light pours in. This reflection and sheen inspires this season’s embroidery patterns.

The world is ever-changing, life and interest, rise and fall, often meet unexpectedly. Danshan records, reminisces, ponders these moments and presents them in the series. Sensual material fabrics and translucent fabrics run through the whole series, and the jewelry box that shines in the setting sun in memory is transformed into a sequin collage, and the alternating winding of day and night inspires embroidery inspiration. The colors of the single products in the series are mostly black and white, and the design method makes them not too heavy. These thoughts on the light part of life are presented through texture weaving, mosaic technology and handmade details, recording the feeling of changing life.