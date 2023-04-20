Home » Ikea will invest over $2 billion over the next three years in the US
Ikea will invest over $2 billion over the next three years in the US

Ikea to invest more than $2.2 billion over the next three years for its US omnichannel growth strategy, marking the Swedish furniture and homewares company’s largest investment since it opened in the US nearly 40 years does.

Omnichannel retail experiences, where online and in-store purchases complement each other, have grown in popularity amid the pandemic-driven online shopping boom.

