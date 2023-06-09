Erdogan appoints Hafize Gaye Erkan as head of the Turkish central bank: that’s who he is

Turkey, Erdogan appoints Hafize Gaye Erkan as head of the central bank

The Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed by decree Hafiz Gaye Erkan like New central bank governor, the first woman to hold such a role in the country. The assignment comes to replace Sahap Kavcioglu and follows the one entrusted in recent days to Mehmet Simsek as the new Minister of Treasury and Finance.

Subscribe to the newsletter

