Erdogan appoints Hafize Gaye Erkan as head of the Turkish central bank: that's who he is

The Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed by decree Hafiz Gaye Erkan like New central bank governor, the first woman to hold such a role in the country. The assignment comes to replace Sahap Kavcioglu and follows the one entrusted in recent days to Mehmet Simsek as the new Minister of Treasury and Finance.

