Udinese-Cremonese / Braida is sure: “We come to Udine to win”

The director of Cremonese had his say before this Sunday’s meeting. Don’t miss the statements from Ariedo Braida

Sunday’s match continues to approach with great strides. On the one hand we have a Udinese side that has a great desire to win again given that success has been missing for just over a month. On the other hand, however, there is a Cremonese who continues to believe in the dream of salvation and certainly the two victories obtained in the last two days give much more confidence in this respect. He thought about presenting the match one of the most important people in the milieu of Lombard society. We are talking about the director Ariedo Braida who made the fortunes of the Rossoneri in Milan and now wants to complete another venture. Let’s not waste any more time and go read the statements he made for Il Messaggero Veneto.

“We’re still in the running because we haven’t never had the idea of ​​giving up“. When it comes to salvation, Ariedo wants to make it clear to everyone right away that his team has no intention of backing down in these last league matches. The manager then continued: “If I have to summarize the thought with a joke, I’d say that we come to win in Udine“. A real gauntlet thrown by the former Barcelona player who wants to keep dreaming of salvation. A result that until last March could be classified as a real dream.

The dignity of the team — "Even when we've lost we did it head on. A hallmark for us is dignity". Surely we are talking about one of the most important traits of a team. A team that under the technical level is not yet on par with the first or even the other clubs fighting for salvation, but wants try in every way to save yourself until the end.

April 20 – 12:20

