HERVE’ BARMASSE NEW AMBASSADOR FOR SUSTAINABILITY

SCARPA, the leading Italian company in the production of mountain and outdoor footwear, renews the tradition that links its brand to the most important protagonists of international mountaineering: the famous Italian climber Hervé Barmasse will in fact be the brand’s new Ambassador, with a focus especially on sustainability.

The athlete from Valle d’Aosta, known for having tackled some of the most demanding peaks in the world, will represent SCARPA at an international level, collaborating in particular in the development of new products and making his contribution to the search for innovative solutions for the world of mountaineering. Barmasse will also make his experience as a popularizer available to SCARPA, promoting initiatives aimed at spreading the values ​​of respect for the environment and sustainability, which have always been the cornerstones of SCARPA’s production philosophy.

“Our company has a significant history of collaborations with some of the greatest exponents of world mountaineering – underlines SCARPA President Sandro Parisotto – extraordinary men, who with their deeds have written the history of mountaineering, and who link the their businesses to the same values ​​in which we believe. We have been working with Hervé Barmasse for some time, with whom we share an immense love for nature and a vision that knows how to combine tradition and an eye to the future. Today, with the new role of Ambassador for Sustainability, this partnership becomes even deeper: it is a fundamental step forward that will allow us to work together to develop even more cutting-edge solutions in our sector two years after the launch of the Green Manifesto, programmatic document with which SCARPA has put its commitment on these issues in black and white”.

In recent months – on the occasion of the market launch of the Maestrale Re-Made, the first ski mountaineering boot entirely made with plastics obtained from production waste – Barmasse was the protagonist of an evocative and exciting video published on the SCARPA Youtube channel in which the athlete celebrates values ​​such as respect for nature and love for the mountains, launching the “challenge” of taking care of the environment around us for everyone.

“Sustainability and innovation represent the challenge of the future, an essential combination to improve the environment and the society in which we live – declares Hervé Barmasse. The goal of the collaboration with SCARPA is to create products that embrace the mountaineering challenges of the future, a mountaineering that, like all outdoor activities, needs creative ambassadors who know how to combine sporting performance with a clean approach to the mountain. Nature and man live in symbiosis, the sustainability of our actions is no longer an option, a possible alternative, but a collective need and must be the only way forward”.