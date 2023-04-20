Captured in Orocué alleged sexual offender of a 12-year-old girl

Uniforms from the Casanare Criminal Investigation Section, managed to capture by court order in the La Unión neighborhood of the municipality of Orocué, a 31-year-old subject, accused of the crime of abusive carnal access with a child under 14 years of age.

According to the authorities, the subject identified as LAPM, sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl whom he rendered defenseless after supplying her with a psychoactive substance. This criminal act would have occurred in the stands of the Manga de Coleo de Orocué.

According to the Police, the prisoner presents five notes in the Accusatory Oral Penal System, SPOA for the crimes of abusive carnal access with children under 14 years of age, Injuries, Traffic, manufacture or possession of narcotic drugs and Manufacture, trafficking and possession of firearms.

The subject was made available to the 27th Orocué Sectional Prosecutor’s Office.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

