Il Sole 24 Ore and Sopra Steria Italia together to promote gender equality

Il Sole 24 Ore and Sopra Steria Italia team up to promote gender equality. The third appointment of the Women Circle was held in Milan, the initiative which aims to share company experiences and best practices, born from the synergy between Mirja Cartia d’Asero, CEO of Sole 24 Ore and Stefania Pompili, CEO of Sopra Steria Italy.

The initiative already has two events under its belt and aims to create a laboratory of ideas to explore actions for building a more economically and socially sustainable future. A network of professionals who, acting as accelerators of change, share corporate best practices with the aim of creating inspirational leadership models and developing an inclusive organizational culture that reflects a new model of society.

In addition to Mirja Cartia d’Asero and Stefania Pompili, the meeting was also attended by Alessandra Carra, CEO of the Feltrinelli Group, Elena Di Giovanni, vice-president and co-Founder of Comin & Partners, Elisabetta Floccari, chief financial officer of Sole 24 Ore, Laura Savina Galimberti, Legal Affairs Director & Corporate Sustainability Agos, Maria Latella, author and journalist, Stefania Lazzaroni, general director Altagamma, Karen Nahum, general director Area Publishing & Digital Sole 24 Ore, Alberta Pelino, President Y20, Paola Profeta, Pro- Rector for Diversity, Inclusion and Sustainability of Bocconi University and Alessia Ventrella, HR Director Sopra Steria.

The managers’ intent is to network and find a concrete solution to the gender gap, also in light of the data emerging from the Report of the National Institute for the Analysis of Public Policies (Inapp) which highlights how in 2022 only 40 In .9% of cases, companies hired a woman, moreover with fixed-term or temporary contracts. In fact, of the two million “subsidized” contracts, 820 thousand were part-time (43%), of which almost six out of ten – 457 thousand – were reserved for women.

From the debate between the managers it emerged that the path towards gender equality requires a more incisive commitment in communication, in building skills and in education at all levels, starting from primary level and arriving at financial level, with a particular attention to the participation of women in the STEM field and to the correction of gender stereotypes. Also at the center of the meeting was the importance of Gender Certification and data measurement, an essential tool for calculating company profitability and profit. A real call to action to large companies who are called to trigger concrete and virtuous processes, so that governance promotes change by involving all interested parties to overcome these divergences and build a truly fair and inclusive society.