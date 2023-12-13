Cdp Venture Capital concludes its journey in Unobravo, the online psychologists platform

Unobravo has grown. From a startup it has become a reference player on the Italian market for online psychology services. A sustained growth over the last three years thanks also to the support of CDP Venture Capital which today announces that it has completed its journey by exiting the company’s capital, as part of an operation that involves the entry of the Northzone Venture Capital fund, supported by new national and international partners and allows you to accelerate the growth of the company, also on the international market.

Through the Italia Venture II fund – Fondo Imprese Sud, CDP Venture Capital selected Unobravo from the beginning, in 2020, as part of the ‘Seed for the South’ program dedicated to the growth of young innovative companies in the seed and preseed phase, betting on the talent and vision of the psychologist, founder and CEO Danila De Stefano and the rest of the team. Unobravo proposed a new model of remote psychological support initially dedicated to Italian expats abroad and which, in a short time, expanded its range of action to become a point of reference on the Italian market for this type of service.

With this sale, CDP Venture Capital confirms its commitment to the growth of the Italian venture capital market, reconciling the objectives of return on invested capital with the role of supporter of the growth of new companies, accompanying them in all phases of their journey until they reach a level of maturity such as to make a leap in market size or turnover.

“This operation represents an extraordinary moment of growth for Unobravo, which in just a few years has contributed to eliminating the stigma of psychological support, making mental health more accessible and personalized for over 160 thousand patients and training a clinical team of over 5,000 professionals”, comments Agostino Scornajenchi, CEO and General Manager of CDP Venture Capital.

“Unobravo is one of the many Italian demonstrations that investing in emerging innovative companies has a return on investment that is not only economic but also social, value-based and has an impact on the territory and its communities. Unobravo employs over 5,000 people committed to improving mental health through an excellent and accessible online psychology service. Jobs that didn’t exist just 4 years ago. Many new companies stop right in the early stages due to the lack of economic resources: I thank CDP Venture Capital not only for the support given to Unobravo, but for the work it does in boosting Italian entrepreneurship and making stories like ours possible ” declares Danila De Stefano, CEO and founder of Unobravo.

In the next phases Unobravo will be committed to continuing the fight against mental health stigma, developing new technologies for therapeutic support and expanding into new European markets.

