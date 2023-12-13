Make-up, the Essence brand comes from Acqua & Sapone

Listen to the audio version of the article

Essence enters Acqua & Sapone stores: thanks to Cosnova Italia’s agreement with the Bubbles BidCo group, by the end of the year the make-up brand will be included in 22 Acqua & Sapone stores in Sardinia and another 50 in the rest of Italy, with prospects for further expansion of distribution during 2024.

The Essence displays entered the first 8 stores in Sardinia at the beginning of this autumn, and then completed distribution in the region at the end of November with the presence in all over 20 Acqua & Sapone stores. A further expansion of distribution in the rest of Italy is expected during December, involving in a first phase another 50 points of sale of the group.

«This agreement is a further step forward in the development of our distribution in Italy – comments Nadine Langen, CEO of Cosnova Italia -. Acqua & Sapone is one of the most important and widespread brands in the area and it fills us with great satisfaction that our Essence brand is present in its stores. We strongly believe in the great potential of our brand, given the extremely positive results at the retailers where it is already present. Our goal is to build a strong community, raise awareness of our brand, our products and, above all, be where our consumers are and wherever our target audience is. This partnership is a further step towards our goals and we can’t wait to take it.”

Nando Barbarossa, sales and marketing director of Bubbles and vice president of the Acqua & Sapone consortium, adds: «We are convinced that the best way to grow is to do it together, with valuable partnerships based on the quality and variety of the products we offer. available to our customers and the territories in which we continue to invest. The agreement with Cosnova focuses on the numerous consumers who consider Acqua & Sapone a point of reference in their daily lives, offering them innovative and quality products in make-up as in many other categories”.