Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard’s games characters in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

After reaching cooperation with Nintendo and NVIDIA, Microsoft wants to use similar methods to dispel regulators’ doubts about its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Earlier they announced that they have signed a ten-year agreement with the cloud game service provider Boosteroid, promising that once the deal with Activision Blizzard is completed, it will bring Xbox PC games and Activision Blizzard works such as “Call of Duty” to the platform. to the other party’s platform. If you’re not familiar with Boosteroid, it’s currently the world‘s largest independent cloud gaming service with millions of users in the EU, UK, and US.

Prior to this, Microsoft also proposed a similar cooperation plan to Sony, but the other party did not adopt it. Sony believes that Microsoft may weaken the performance and quality of “Call Call” on the PlayStation platform, and players may therefore turn to the Xbox camp. Microsoft has always emphasized that “it does not make any commercial sense to withdraw “Decisive Moment” from PlayStation.” At the same time, it also stated that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is more to enrich the game lineup, especially to expand its influence in the mobile market.

The EU has until April 25 to make a final statement on whether to agree to the deal, and the UK Competition and Markets Authority is expected to publish its decision later. In the U.S., the FTC filed an anticompetitive lawsuit late last year to block the takeover. If Microsoft can’t come up with a modification plan that satisfies the FTC before July, it may face renegotiation or abandon the deal.