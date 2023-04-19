Home » Illimity changes tech partner: from Ion to Engineering
The agreement provides for the sale of source codes and the exclusivity to market. In return, Illimity collects 55.5 million over 2023. Pignataro rises to 9.39%

by Luca Davi

Illimity changes partners on the technological front (Engineering in place of Andrea Pignataro’s Ion) but above all enhances its digital platform, with the aim of selling the model to third parties and increasing its future development.

In a surprise move, the fintech bank founded by Corrado Passera reshuffles the cards on digital, a side on which since its foundation it has invested resources to create a proprietary platform, completely modular and in the cloud, which combines architectures and …

