Illimity changes tech partner: from Ion to Engineering

Listen to the audio version of the article

Illimity changes partners on the technological front (Engineering in place of Andrea Pignataro’s Ion) but above all enhances its digital platform, with the aim of selling the model to third parties and increasing its future development.

In a surprise move, the fintech bank founded by Corrado Passera reshuffles the cards on digital, a side on which since its foundation it has invested resources to create a proprietary platform, completely modular and in the cloud, which combines architectures and …