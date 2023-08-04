Home » Illimity, Corrado Passera makes a bang: profit boom at 52 million (+66%)
Business

Illimity, Corrado Passera makes a bang: profit boom at 52 million (+66%)

by admin
Illimity, Corrado Passera makes a bang: profit boom at 52 million (+66%)

Illimity, the accounts make you smile Passera: boom in profits and revenues

Illimity archive the first semester of the year with a Net income significantly growing to 52.2 million euro (+66% year on year), “despite a more challenging than expected external context”. The operating result amounted to 98.5 million euro (+50% year on year) while i revenues they are up to 204.2 million euros (+28% year on year). The interest margin grew (+32% on an annual basis) and the commissions nice (+17% on an annual basis).

READ ALSO: Ferragamo, it doesn’t add up

The institute also recorded an increase in loans of business Sme e investment banking (+44% on an annual basis) and assets growing to 6.7 billion euros (+31% on an annual basis). Strong liquidity position of around 1 billion euro. There retail collection it rose to around 3 billion euros (+390 million euros in the first half of 2023). The phased-in Cet1 ratio stands at 15.4% (over 600 basis points compared to the Srep).

READ ALSO: Inflation, a slap from industrialists: they don’t sign the price document

“We feel able to confirm the guidance of at least 100 million euros in net profit”. Conrad PasseraCEO and founder of illimity, commenting on the results achieved by the institute in the first semester. “illimity – underlines Passera – continues to grow both in terms of volumes, revenues and profits. In the last six months, loans to pmi which drive interest and commissions, in the presence of good resilience of operating costs and provisions, despite a more challenging external context than expected”.

See also  Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology Co., Ltd. Briefing on the Sales of Live Pigs in January 2022_Guarantee_Amount_Bonds

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Karl Bürkli: socialist, revolutionary, direct democrat

Today’s horoscope 4 August 2023 sign by sign...

A-Share Market Strengthens as Brokerage Stocks Surge and...

800 million francs more tax burden

SoftBank Corp reports a 2.1% increase in profit...

SBB distribute 100-franc fines – what you have...

Bank of America Announces Closure of Major Banking...

Mps beats expectations, half-year profit rises to 619...

National Development and Reform Commission Addresses Housing Needs...

Thirst for non-alcoholic beers increases

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy