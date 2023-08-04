DAIMLER TRUCK Second quarter 2023 up 9% compared to 2022 – Companies

Daimler Truck continued on its path of sustainable growth and profitability, reporting strong results in the second quarter and half year 2023.

After the Group recently shared its updated full-year guidance, today’s Q2 release is further evidence of the positive momentum since Daimler Truck began its mission as an independent company. In the second quarter of 2023, the Group’s worldwide unit sales increased by 9%, selling a total of 131,888 units (Q2 2022: 120,961).

Driven by strong unit sales, a robust net price and improved aftermarket activity, Group revenue increased significantly by 15% to €13.9 billion (Q2 2022: 12.1 billion euros). Group Adjusted EBIT increased significantly by 41 percent to 1,428 million euros in the reporting period (Q2 2022: 1,010 million euros).

In the industrial sector (IB), adjusted EBIT of 1,363 million euros was significantly higher (+45%) than in the same period a year earlier (Q2 2022: 940 million euros). At 1,004 million euros, l net profit was slightly higher than the previous year quarter (946 million euros).

At 382 million euros, free cash flow from industrial activities was significantly higher than in the previous year (Q2 2022: minus 756 million euros). With an adjusted ROS of 10.3%, Daimler Truck achieved double-digit profitability for the first time (Q2 2022: 8.0%). Earnings per share were €1.11 (Q2 2022: €1.12).

