“I’m coming home, let me find you.” Giulia Tramontano’s last message to Alessandro Impagnatiello

Giulia Tramontano’s last message to her killer boyfriend

Check out the latest posts by Julia Tramontano ad Alessandro Impagnatiello. “I’m on the subway”, this is the message that will mark the end of the horror story that took place in Senago, in the Milanese area.

Just as Giulia and her partner’s lover are meeting, Alessandro begins frantic searches on the web to figure out how to “remove burnt spots from the bathtub”. Sign for the investigators “that he had already at that moment decided to kill Giulia”. And maybe even her colleague. Three seconds after that message, others start. A burst: “I warn you!”; “Don’t move, I won’t go double way! Do not move”.

Giulia Tramontano, the killer: "She was seriously injured while cutting tomatoes"

Giulia it left from Senago and is going to via Manzoni in Milan, below l’Armani hotel where the Bamboo bar is, to meet Alessandro’s lover. She is the 23 year old girl who Impagnatiello been attending for a little over a year. They made an appointment on her phone and he had told her that her relationship with Giulia was now over. Not only that, he had also sworn to her that she was “crazy,” and that she suffered from bipolar disorder and was also trying to kill herself.

And, as writes the Courierwhen the colleague went to the house in Senago, obviously in the periods in which Giulia was away for work or family, Alessandro he made disappear photographs of his fiancée, even bathrobe and toothbrush. But lies have short legs and have finally come to the surface.

