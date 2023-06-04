China, we do not promise to give up the use of force on Taiwan – Latest Hour

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BEIJING, JUNE 04 – Taiwan “is the fulcrum of China‘s fundamental interests” and its separatist activities “will further stimulate our countermeasures”: Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu warned that Beijing “does not promise to renounce the use of force” when it comes to Taipei, considered an ‘inalienable’ part of its territory. China, Li observed in his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue underway in Singapore, “will not hesitate” to take the relevant countermeasures “if Taiwan’s independence is pursued and its sovereignty is safeguarded at any cost”, assuring that the “reunification will be there”.



