U20 WORLD CUP – Colombia U20-Italy U20 1-3, Baldanzi and Casdei show: Azzurri in the semifinal

Nunziata’s Italy knocks Colombia out and deserves to reach the semi-final of the U-20 World Cup. The blue team gets the better of the Cafeteros and plays a perfect match, driven by Baldanzi and Casadei. However, all the national team played an excellent match and the semi-final is the right reward for such a great performance. The South Americans, on the other hand, were not very concrete and often messy: Italy’s cynicism was combined with a bubbly game in both phases. Dreaming now is not only legitimate, but almost a duty.

The scoreboard

COLOMBIA U.20-ITALIA U.20 1-3

COLOMBIA U20 (4-2-3-1): Marquinez; Ocampo (45′ Luna), Mantilla, F.Alvarez, Salazar; J.Torres (70′ Hurtado), Gate; Manyoma (45′ Tanton), Asprilla, Cortes (92′ Monsalve); Angel (84′ Castillo). Ct: Cardenas.

ITALY U20 (4-3-1-2): Desplanches; Zanotti, Guarino, Ghilardi, Turicchia; Prati, Young (60′ Lipani), Casadei; Baldanzi (96′ Fontanarosa); Ambrosino (69′ Montevago), Esposito (96′ Degli Innocenti). Ct: Nunziata.

REFEREE: Salman Ahmad Falahi (Qatar).

GOL: 9′ Casadei, 38′ Baldanzi, 46′ Esposito, 49′ Torres.

ASSIST: 9′ Baldanzi, 38′ Casadei, 46′ Baldanzi.

ADMONITES: 63′ Mantilla for a touch of the hand, 76′ Hurtado for a foul on the goalkeeper with a dangerous play, 82′ and 83′ Puerta and Casadei for a hint of a fight, 84′ Montevago for a foul on Castillo, 91′ Prati for having sent the ball away, 97 ‘ Of the Innocents.

NOTE: recovery +2′, +10′.

The news in 7 key moments

9′ ITALY GOAL! Baldanzi’s perfect corner for Casdei’s head who, thanks to Marquinez’s non-impeccable exit, scores behind the Colombian goalkeeper.

34′ ANGEL OPPORTUNITY! After several mistakes, the Colombian forward finds a hole in the area and shoots from a tight angle: Desplanches saves, who avoids the 1-1 with the help of the crossbar.

38′ DOUBLE ITALY! Excellent cross by Giovane for Casdei, who makes the pass for Baldanzi: doubled by the blue team.

46′ THREE ITALY! Ambrosino triggers Baldanzi, ball for Esposito and super back-heel goal by the latter.

49′ COLOMBIAN GOAL! Torres scores a great goal from outside the area after an extremely frantic action.

53′ POLO OF CASADEI! Baldanzi serves the blue striker once again, who hits the post. Then Young is walled up.

58′ PARATONA DI DESPLANCHES! Neutralized Angel once again, insidious with his conclusion on the counterattack.

The social moment of the match

The best

BALDANZI: Nunziata’s whole team deserves this recognition today more than ever, but he proves to be a thorn in the side for the Colombians with two assists and a goal for 96′. The Empoli player is an absolute champion at this level.

The worst

CORTES: annihilated by the excellent Zanotti, described by many as Colombia’s most dangerous player, he never made a decisive impression.

