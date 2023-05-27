Home » IMF: in Italy growth of 1.1% in 2023
IMF: in Italy growth of 1.1% in 2023

After the “robust” recovery recorded last year, the International Monetary Fund “it forecasts moderate growth for Italy at 1.1% in 2023 and 2024 and a temporary increase from 2025 when spending on the Pnrr will reach its peak”. The Fund writes it in the final note on the Italian economy released at the end of the periodic consultations.

“The recovery from the health and energy emergencies and the withdrawal of the exceptional stimulus measures will reduce growth, despite the support of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan” continues the Fund which “expects that a modest increase in household consumption due to the increase of employment and a temporary drop in the savings rate, while fiscal support to disposable income has been reduced in parallel with the drop in energy prices”.

