Impianti SpA, an innovative SME with over 30 years of experience as a System Integrator in the ICT (Information & Communication Technology) & Audio Video sectors, makes its debut today on the Euronext Growth Milan market of Borsa Italiana.

Admission to trading took place following the placement of 1,666,500 newly issued shares, at a price of €1.20 per share, with total funding of approximately €2 million, in the event of full exercise of the Greenshoe option in capital increase, granted by the Company to Integrae SIM. The operation also envisaged the issue of a maximum of 2,333,250 warrants.

The capitalization of the Company after the capital increase, calculated on the basis of the offer price, is equal to 8,951,400 euros (approximately 9,199,800 in the event of full exercise of the Greenshoe option), with a free float of 19.57% (21 .74% in case of full exercise of the Greenshoe option).

The lock-up period will be 24 months from the start date of trading for both the Company and the current shareholders.

