Andrea Stroppa, 28, a computer security expert who is highly regarded in our country and also abroad, has won the esteem and trust of Elon Musk, the most talked about tech entrepreneur in recent months. For better or for worse, Elon Musk was the undisputed star of 2002 as it draws to a close. Especially since he decided last April to make an offer of 44 billion dollars for Twitter, a social network that he actually bought only at the end of October. With Stroppa, who has become a consultant to Musk, we talked about the problems and challenges that await the platform. But also the often controversial decisions of the entrepreneur. In short, together with the young Italian computer scientist, we tried to answer a question that sends investors, politicians and users themselves into a crisis: “Who really is Elon Musk?”.

interview by Pier Luigi Pisa