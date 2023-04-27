In 2023, the “Huixia Insurance” will be open to participate in the insurance premiums, and the maximum guarantee will be increased to 4.5 million yuan.

Following its first launch in 2022, the Xiamen public welfare inclusive commercial supplementary medical insurance “Huixiabao” (2023 version), jointly promoted by eight government departments and exclusively for insured persons of Xiamen’s basic medical insurance, is now open for enrollment. Yesterday, Xiamen held the 2023 “Huixia Bao” product launch conference. According to reports, the 2023 “Huixia Insurance” insurance period is from April 25, 2023 to June 30, 2023, and the guarantee period is from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

Since the launch of “Huixia Insurance” in 2022, more than 1.04 million people have participated in the insurance, of which nearly 20,000 people have applied for claims, with a claim amount of nearly 50 million yuan, of which the compensation rate for drugs outside the medical insurance catalog is 73.65%. In 2023, the centralized payment of “Huixia Insurance” has been started again recently, and the premium remains unchanged at 129 yuan per person per year (the premium for newborns born on or after July 1, 2022 is 99 yuan per year).

The reporter learned from the press conference that in 2023, the maximum guarantee of “Huixia Insurance” will be increased to 4.5 million yuan, and the threshold for claim settlement will be fully adjusted, and the special drug liability will be adjusted to zero deductible. In 2023, “Huixia Insurance” will also include the cutting-edge anti-cancer technology proton and heavy ion medicine in the scope of protection, so that patients with malignant tumors can reduce the burden of treatment costs while receiving advanced treatment technologies; the number of special drugs that can be compensated has also expanded from 30 to 37 kinds, and for the first time included CAR-T treatment drugs with a injection of 1.2 million yuan.

According to reports, citizens who have participated in Xiamen’s basic medical insurance and are in the normal state of insurance can apply for the insurance, including employees, urban and rural residents, and medical insurance participants. People with specific pre-existing diseases can also participate in the insurance, and the compensation can be paid according to the deductible amount and payment ratio of the pre-existing disease group. For the insured who has continuously participated in the insurance (without surrendering the insurance halfway), it is determined whether they belong to the “pre-existing disease group” according to whether they have specific pre-existing diseases when they first participate in the insurance. People without pre-existing diseases enjoy protection.

Citizens can search for “Huixiabao” through the “Huixiabao” WeChat public account and Alipay, and the offline consultation point (Huixiabao Service Center, Unit 610, Floor 6, Block B, China Resources Building, No. 95, Hubin East Road, Siming District ) to apply for insurance.(Reporter Huang Yina, correspondent Xia Yibao)

