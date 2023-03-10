Home Business In a few months zero VAT on bread, pasta and milk”, the announcement of the undersecretary Albano. How much will each family save?
The announcement is one that makes thousands and thousands of families sigh with relief. “We want to try to bring VAT to zero for essential goods, we will work in this direction”. To say the undersecretary for the Economy, Lucia Albano. The “revolution” could arrive in a few months, before the summer. “Let’s try,” she added, “I take charge of the request, I’m personally in favor.” The VAT on bread, pasta and milk, as well as for other foodstuffs defined as essential, is now 4%, so the consumer does not notice it. On the other hand, producers and wholesalers notice it and they certainly won’t drop their prices by the same percentage. Thus, when the reduction arrives on the sales counter, it is imperceptible to the buyer.

How much will you save?
Let’s try to count the Italians in their pockets. A kilo of bread today costs an average of 3.50 euros and every Italian consumes about 40 kilos of bread a year. In principle, this would be a saving of just under 10 euros per year. Similarly, for milk, the per capita savings would be around 1 and a half euros. About 3 euros each for the purchase of pasta. For a single person, therefore, we are talking about just under 15 euros per year. If you are two, around 29 euros, between 43 and 44 euros for a family of three.

