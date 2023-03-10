March 10, 202305:59

The Chinese president Xi Jinping was re-elected for the third time leading the People’s Republic of China. Seventy years old on June 15, Xi Jinping has thus become the longest-serving Chinese head of state since the communist victory in 1949. The mandate for another 5 years was given to him by the National People’s Congress, the legislative branch of the Beijing parliament. His reconfirmation was still taken for granted after the equally unpublished third term at the helm of the Communist Party obtained at the XX National Congress of the CPC in October 2022.

voted unanimously (with a total of 2,952 votes) the third presidential term for Xi Jinping, completing his ascent to

undisputed leader of the People’s Republic of China with another 5 years at the institutional top of the country. The unanimous go-ahead repeated that of 2018, on the occasion of his second term, the same year in which China decided to abolish the constitutional provisions that prevented a third term.

chairman of the Central Military Commissionthe country’s highest body that oversees the armed forces, for the third term and with a unanimous vote.

Chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congressthen at the head of the legislative branch of parliament, being number three in the hierarchy of the Communist Party.

Vice President of the People’s Republic: a signal about the appointment emerged last Sunday when, on the occasion of the opening of the annual plenary meeting of the Congress, Han entered the auditorium of the Great Hall of the People with Xi and other leaders, but in front of the outgoing vice president Wang Qishan.

The appointment of Han, given his almost 69 years, leaves the knot of succession to Xi unresolved: in the past, in fact, the designation as vice president was the preliminary step for the rise to power, as happened to Xi himself.

