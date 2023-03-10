“The Room”, directed and acted by Tommy Wiseau, became a classic cult movie for many fans after it was released in 2003, and was even described as “The Battle Over Citizen Kane in the bad film industry”. Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has confirmed to star in a new remake of cult classic The Room.

“The Room” celebrates the 20th anniversary of its release this year, and the Internet ushered in the news that the film will launch a new remake version, and will star the legendary actor Tommy Wiseau, starring Bob Odenkirk of “Desperate Lawyer”, and he also confirmed on his personal Twitter In this news, he even said that he had a lot of fun and devoted himself to the filming process of this film. It is understood that the film was funded and prepared by amfAR (Foundation for AIDS Research).

“The Room” was directed by James Franco in 2017 to create an adaptation of the film “The Disaster Artist”, which records the difficult process of producing this disaster film and the secrets behind it.