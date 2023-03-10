Center forward of the future comes from Croatia and we’re talking about a player who eliminated City’s youth teams from the UEFA Youth League

We know very well that Udinese the market never sleeps, especially when it comes to players who can make a difference both in the present and in the future. In the last few hours, a new track for the Friuli Venezia Giulia club is being evaluated. We are talking about an excellent footballer who has surprised everyone during the last few outings in the Uefa Youth League. Now there are many clubs asking for information from him, but Udinese is working to be able to anticipate them all and secure a player who could make the fortunes of the club for a few seasons. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go immediately to see who is the protagonist of this negotiation.

The center forward in the center of the article comes from Croatia and we are talking about Mate Antunovic. He turned nineteen only four days ago, but he’s showing everyone his qualities on the pitch. There have been five goals this season in the Croatian league reserved for players under 19. Although his best performances have been recorded within the Champions League of his peers. To date we are talking about a footballer who has scored only two goals, but of an indefinable specific weight given that with his goals he took out Manchester City.

The cost of the deal — This could be an operation with quite expensive costs, given that the footballer has for some time communicated his intentions to leave to everyone and at the same time an auction could be triggered with the other interested clubs. To date, the interests of other companies such as lo Standard Liègeil PSV and it Young Boys. We are talking about teams that have always done excellent business with their young players. Precisely this should encourage Udinese to focus on a striker of these qualities. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose the latest on the renewal of Nesto << See also Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 26 April

