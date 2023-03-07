Stock Exchange, Giorgetti a law to encourage IPOs

(Teleborsa) – The Ministry of Economy and Finance (Mef) “in a few days he will promote one legislative initiative for the competitiveness of the Italian capital marketto strengthen the capitalization of companies and face competitive challenges with greater resource capacity”.

This was announced by Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti at the event “ONE, Inspiring connections”, an event of the National Network of Accelerators of CDP Venture Capital.

Entice listing

The Minister said that the will is to “act for induce a wider range of medium-sized companies to access the markets regulated, to strengthen their capitalization and face competitive challenges with greater availability of resources and at the same time attract new investors”.

“Specifically – he underlined – we will operate a simplification of the sector through a procedure that leads to smoother negotiations and to an rburden reduction to be paid by companies intending to be listed”.

Giorgetti’s words come a few weeks after those of Federico FreniUndersecretary of the MEF, who had announced an intervention within the month of April.