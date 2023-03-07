Over the past five years, between 2018 and 2023, cancer death rates in Europe and the UK have gone down 6.5% among men and 3.7% among women, with almost 6 million fewer deaths than in 1989 in Europe, and 1.24 million fewer deaths in the United Kingdom.

However, some types of cancer are exceptions. Find out the details in the article.

Cancer mortality rates are decreasing, but with some exceptions

Despite the general decline in mortality from cancer overall, there are a few negative data.

For example, women are more at risk for lung and pancreatic cancerespecially over the age of 65. In these cases mortality rose from 1% to 3.4%.

Among Italian women, above all, mortality from lung cancer is increasing by 5.6%, according to a study carried out by the University of Milan together with the University of Bologna and published in the journal Annals of Oncology.

However, the results do not take into account the Covid-19 pandemic, which may have influenced mortality following slowdowns in public health services.

Cancer mortality rates: what is expected for the future

The researchers of this study, based on WHO data, estimated that in 2023 1 million 262 thousand people will die from cancer in Europe and over 172 thousand in the United Kingdom, with a reduction in specific cancer mortality.

According to Dr. La Vecchia, author of the study, if this trend were to continue like this, by 2035 there could be a 35% reduction in mortality.

The anti-smoking policy has done a lot (we are expecting a ban on smoking outdoors in Italy soon). But the obesity and diabetes situation should also be controlled and alcohol consumption should be limited.

