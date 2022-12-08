Home Health Rome, Wijnaldum tireless in the gym: “Training, training, training” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos
The Giallorossi midfielder spares no effort and continues with sessions in the gym aimed at returning to Mourinho’s disposal in a short time

Still tight workouts for Wijnaldumeven today at work to recover as best as possible and return to the disposal of Roma as soon as possible. In a post on Instagram, the Giallorossi midfielder published photos of the session and wrote: “Train, train, train.” The Dutch he will carry out the check-up visit on 15 December to understand the actual recovery of the right tibia, after the fracture remedied last August. If successful, his presence in the retreat in the Algarve is not excluded where Roma will remain in retreat from 15 to 22 December.

December 7, 2022

