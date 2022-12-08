Still tight workouts for Wijnaldumeven today at work to recover as best as possible and return to the disposal of Roma as soon as possible. In a post on Instagram, the Giallorossi midfielder published photos of the session and wrote: “Train, train, train.” The Dutch he will carry out the check-up visit on 15 December to understand the actual recovery of the right tibia, after the fracture remedied last August. If successful, his presence in the retreat in the Algarve is not excluded where Roma will remain in retreat from 15 to 22 December.