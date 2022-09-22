Home Business In Japan still negative rates. Bank of Japan exception among world central banks
Business

In Japan still negative rates. Bank of Japan exception among world central banks

by admin

Haruhiko Kuroda’s Bank of Japan is confirmed as a white fly among the central banks of many other economies, committed to averting and taming new flares of inflation.

Today the central bank of Japan confirmed the reference interest rates at the minimum level ever, or at -0.1%, which means that monetary policy is still based on the instrument of negative rates, at which Christine’s ECB Lagarde has now given up with her monetary straits.

The 10-year Japanese JGB government bond yield target was confirmed around zero.

The BOJ announced the decision to end the anti-Covid funding program, which expires this month. Still, he predicts that both short and long-term rates will remain “at current levels or lower”.

Kuroda & Co remarked that they are ready to launch new expansive monetary policy maneuvers “without hesitation, in case of need, looking at the impact of the Covid pandemic on the economy”.

“We need to be vigilant about financial and forex movements and their impact on Japan’s economy and prices,” the statement read.

The yen weakened to 145 against the US dollar following the BOJ announcement.

“Japan’s economy has improved thanks to the resumption of economic activity – with citizens’ health protected by Covid (with vaccines) – despite being affected by some factors such as the increase in commodity prices”, reads the central bank press release.

Yen sells remain strong, with the dollar-yen ratio jumping 0.57% to 144.85, benefiting from the hawkish attitude of Jerome Powell’s Fed.

Yesterday, the Federal Reserve raised US rates again by 75 basis points, bringing them in the range between 3% and 3.25%, the record since 2008, and proceeding to the third consecutive tightening of 75 basis points.

You may also like

Fed, the hard line on rates worries the...

Microsoft releases Win11 Beta 22621.601 and 22622.601 to...

Credit Suisse aims to divide the investment bank...

vivo X Fold + folding screen phone warm-up:...

In the post Fed and BoJ negative sentiment...

In Brief: Bank of Japan maintains monetary easing,...

Electric commercial vehicles: the first step towards the...

Fed raises rates by 75bps to the 3%...

Head of Bank of America: If Taiwan is...

Avoid industry collapse Germany nationalizes energy giant Uniper...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy