In order to unblock QZone, a 16-year-old boy went to Tencent headquarters alone to solve his popularity: Huawei Mate50 accidentally steals the spotlight

In order to unblock his Qzone, a 16-year-old boy from Chongqing went to Tencent headquarters in person, and guess what?

At 10:52 a.m. on the third day of the Lunar New Year on January 24, Xiao Zou, a 16-year-old senior high school student, walked out of the Tencent User Reception Center in Shenzhen and posted the words “Long time no see” on his QQ account. After more than half a year, his Qzone was finally unblocked, and for this moment, he set off from Chongqing Tongliang to Shenzhen alone on the second day of the Lunar New Year.

On the 26th, Xiao Zou posted his wonderful experience on Douyin, which received more than 500,000 likes. Some netizens praised him for his “super power of action”. On the afternoon of the 28th, the reporter contacted Xiao Zou. He told the reporter: “The video has been played more than 11 million times. I really didn’t expect this incident to make me experience the feeling of being an ‘Internet celebrity’.”

“I have been using this QQ account since elementary school, it is very important to me!” Xiao Zou told the upstream news reporter that his QQ space was blocked in August last year. The reporter noticed that his QQ account had been six years old. The level is VIP7, “Although it will be unblocked after 30 days, it will only be visible to you, and other people will not be able to access it, so it is basically useless.”

“Later, I complained once, and the customer service asked me to clear all the content in the space, but it still didn’t unblock me.” In November last year, Xiao Zou began to take online classes at home, and began to have more opportunities to use mobile phones to communicate with Tencent customer service. I also tried various complaint platforms such as 12315 and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to file a complaint, but they just refused to unblock me. Once I was a little angry, I told Tencent customer service that I had to go to Shenzhen to solve it in person, and the customer service gave me a Tencent customer service reception center. Address, at that time I decided to go there during the winter vacation.”

At 11:53 a.m. on the second day of the Lunar New Year, Xiao Zou arrived at Chongqing West Railway Station and boarded the D1881 train to Guangzhou after 1 p.m. letter.”

In a detailed interview with Upstream News, Xiao Zou mentioned that the travel expenses and accommodation cost about 1230 yuan this time, which was mainly the New Year’s money for this Chinese New Year, and it was not enough. When he arrived in Shenzhen, he borrowed some money from his sister on WeChat.

Xiao Zou told reporters that the main expenses for traveling in the past few years came from the New Year’s money saved by his parents and the rewards from his family after he was admitted to high school. “It was about 20,000 yuan, but now there are only a few hundred yuan left in the card.

“After I came back, my sister reminded me that you can make a video of your unique experience and post it on the Internet, but I didn’t expect it to explode all of a sudden. Now it has more than 11 million views. The Internet is indeed quite amazing.”

The reporter saw that this video of Xiao Zou has reached 520,000 likes and 145,000 comments. Many netizens praised him as “so courageous and powerful”, “very strong in action” and “very childish, but I think you Awesome”.

Looking back on my own actions now, I am a little afraid, and I am also worried that other minors will imitate. Xiao Zou also specially put a reminder at the top of the comment: “Personal behavior, please do not imitate.”

The young man’s mobile phone is also praised by many netizens, Mate 50 (4G)