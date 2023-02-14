There are more blind dates in the live broadcast room for the elderly

The live broadcast room has gradually become a channel for netizens from all over the world to make friends. The so-called marriage of thousands of miles is connected by a thread, and blind dates in the live broadcast room have also become a fashionable way, even accepted by many elderly people.

The report shared by the Beijing News official Weibo also summed up a discovery,This kind of live broadcast room specially designed for middle-aged and elderly people to introduce partners can be successful or not within three to five minutes. Among them, the so-called “network matchmaker” plays the role of “matchmaker”.

Some young netizens commented on this as “very realistic and novel”.

In the Kuaishou live broadcast room, similar lively words are endlessly heard, “Go shopping, take a look, marriage introduction live broadcast room, dating, finding a wife, it is not difficult for the anchor to match up.” It’s a blessing.” “Come to my brother’s live broadcast room, and I will make clear arrangements for the rest of your life”…

The report quoted an online matchmaker’s observation experience that when middle-aged and elderly people remarry, they often have to look at the other party’s family conditions first. Only when the material conditions can be guaranteed will they look at whether they can get along well.

Of course, just like most online dating tools, blind dates in the live broadcast room will also be mixed with unpredictable “routines”, “marriage entrustment” and even deception to collect money. Compared with young people, middle-aged and elderly people who are relatively unfamiliar with the Internet need to keep their eyes open.

However, there is a saying that is true, the road to grow old together is a long-lasting game for everyone.