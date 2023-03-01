Polls, the details of the Pd primaries: here’s who voted for Schlein

They emerge new data on the vittoria at Elly slime at Pd primary who photograph one situation new in home to the. The success of Stefano Bonaccini between the members and the reversal of the final outcome in Sunday’s clash, has a clear explanation. Solo one in two voters of the dem primaries on Sunday had voted for the Democratic Party in the last political elections, while the 22% of voters in September he had chosen the M5S: this is what emerges from a Noto survey carried out for Door to door. According to the analysis, the 13% of voters of M5S voted in favor of Schlein, while only 2% chose Bonaccini. The Democratic Party already finds a «effetto Schlein» on voting intentions: the party is growing by three points, to 19.5%.

The “Schlein novelty” – we read in the Corriere della Sera – arouses more than one question among MPs of the Democratic party. The first of all concerns the line that the new secretary Earth about Ukraine. It will be the same as Enrico Letta? There are those who doubt it and those who believe that in the end the Democratic Party will not be able to deviate too much from that setting. Pepe Provenzanosponsor of the dem leader, assures that there will be no changes: «The Democratic Party has voted all the decrees for sending weapons to Ukraine. Anyone who raises this issue does it mostly to internal party issues, to put some controversy into this phase». But the “pacifist” position of Schlein has in fact approached many grillini and also the voters of the Democratic Party who did not share the line of Read. Not Schlein will have to take sides and this will cause other jolts.

Subscribe to the newsletter

