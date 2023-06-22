Home » “In terms of AI, we are living through an iPhone moment”
"In terms of AI, we are living through an iPhone moment"

WirtschaftsWoche: Ms. Rupp, this week you were at “Industry Day” in Berlin, where top politicians met top managers like you. The event is considered a seismograph of the location mood. So how are you?
Christine Rupp: The atmosphere is already tense, you can feel it everywhere. Germany is currently going through several transformations in parallel – energy, decarbonization, digitization and demographic change. In addition, there is the ongoing war in Ukraine with its terrible consequences. It is high time to advance the digital transformation in particular. With regard to artificial intelligence (AI), we are currently going through an iPhone moment – we have to use it for Germany.

