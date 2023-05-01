In the first quarter, the quarterly increment of loans in the field of inclusive finance hit a record high, and green loans maintained rapid growth – Teller Report

In the first quarter, the quarterly increase of loans in the field of inclusive finance hit a new high, and green loans maintained rapid growth

The People’s Bank of China recently released a statistical report on the loan direction of financial institutions in the first quarter. As of the end of the first quarter of this year, the balance of RMB loans of financial institutions was 225.45 trillion yuan, an increase of 11.8% year-on-year; the balance of RMB loans in the field of inclusive finance was 35.19 trillion yuan. , an increase of 23.6% year-on-year, 11.8 percentage points higher than that of various loans, and 2.4 percentage points higher than the end of the previous year; the increase in the first quarter was 3.06 trillion yuan, an increase of 1.09 trillion yuan year-on-year, and the quarterly increase hit a new high since statistics were available.

At the end of the first quarter, the balance of inclusive small and micro loans was 26.16 trillion yuan, an increase of 26% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 2.2 percentage points higher than the end of the previous year. In the first quarter, it increased by 2.38 trillion yuan, an increase of 823.6 billion yuan year-on-year; 8.5 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 17.3%; the balance of entrepreneurial guaranteed loans was 292.9 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 16.5%; the balance of student loans was 173.7 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 21.2%; the national loan balance for people out of poverty was 1.09 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 13.8% , an increase of 51.4 billion yuan in the first quarter.

Green loans maintained rapid growth. At the end of the first quarter, the balance of green loans in domestic and foreign currencies was 24.99 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 38.3%, 27.2 percentage points higher than the growth rate of various loans, and an increase of 3.39 trillion yuan from the beginning of the year. Among them, loans to projects with direct and indirect carbon emission reduction benefits were 9.19 trillion yuan and 7.47 trillion yuan, accounting for 66.7% of green loans.

In terms of uses, the balance of loans for infrastructure green upgrading industries, clean energy industries, and energy-saving and environmental protection industries was 11.09 trillion yuan, 6.26 trillion yuan, and 3.56 trillion yuan, respectively, an increase of 34.2%, 32.1%, and 53.7% year-on-year. In terms of industries, the balance of green loans in the electricity, heat, gas and water production and supply industry was 6.01 trillion yuan, an increase of 24.8% year-on-year, and an increase of 512.1 billion yuan from the beginning of the year; the balance of green loans in the transportation, warehousing and postal industries was 4.84 trillion yuan. An increase of 11.1% year-on-year, an increase of 311.3 billion yuan over the beginning of the year.

The growth rate of medium and long-term loans for industry, service industry and infrastructure continued to increase. At the end of the first quarter, the balance of domestic and foreign currency industrial medium and long-term loans was 18.95 trillion yuan, an increase of 31.7% year-on-year, 20.6 percentage points higher than that of other loans, and 5.2 percentage points higher than the end of the previous year; the increase in the first quarter was 1.94 trillion yuan, more than the same period last year. an increase of 1 trillion yuan. At the end of the first quarter, the balance of medium and long-term loans in the domestic and foreign currency service industry was 59.42 trillion yuan, an increase of 13.8% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 2.6 percentage points higher than that at the end of the previous year; the increase in the first quarter was 3.72 trillion yuan, an increase of 1.42 trillion yuan year-on-year. The balance of medium and long-term loans in the real estate industry increased by 6.4% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than that at the end of the previous year. At the end of the first quarter, the balance of medium and long-term infrastructure loans in domestic and foreign currencies was 34.85 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 15.2%, and the growth rate was 2.2 percentage points higher than that at the end of the previous year; the increase in the first quarter was 2.16 trillion yuan, an increase of 777.1 billion yuan year-on-year. (Reporter Xu Peiyu)