Apple’s latest financial report shows that the sales of iPhones in the Q1 quarter of fiscal year 2023 (Q4 quarter of 2022) also fell by 8%. This is the first time in three years, and the iPhone is also under pressure to sell.

In the face of declining sales, companies usually cut prices to promote sales. Apple’s iPhone 14 series also recently cut prices by 700 yuan, but this is not Apple’s only way to deal with it. There are still big moves behind.

That is, Apple further promotes high-end models, thereby increasing receivables. This trend has been obvious in the past few years.When Apple released the iPhone X in 2017, the top-of-the-line model sold for only $1,150. Today, the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max is already $1,600, an increase of nearly 50%.

As previously reported, in this year’s iPhone 15 and next year’s iPhone 16 series, Apple will also add Ultra models, positioned above Pro Max, and at the same time improve configurations, such as exclusive periscope telephoto lenses, which are comparable to standard models. version, Pro version to widen the gap.

How high the price of the iPhone Ultra version can be, there is no news yet.However, the domestic starting price of Pro Max is around 9,000 yuan, and it is not surprising that Ultra starts at 10,000 yuan.

You don’t have to worry about the price increase and no one will buy it. CEO Cook has obviously done an investigation and is well aware of this matter, saying that the price increase is sustainable.Because the iPhone has become a part of users’ lives, they are willing to spend more money to get a better phone.