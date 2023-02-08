Original Title: Cover Exclusive | TV series “Hurricane” hit “Cheng Cheng” Qu Zhazha: Acting skills are more important than appearance

In 2023, CCTV’s new year’s drama “Hurricane” will hit the air, with a score of 9.0 on Douban. This TV series is directed by Xu Jizhou, starring Zhang Yi, Zhang Songwen, Ni Dahong, Wu Gang, Zhang Zhijian and many other outstanding actors. In this wonderful drama, Cheng Cheng, played by Qu Zhazha, a graduate of Chinese opera, is eye-catching. The underworld woman she plays is full of drama, seemingly gentle and delicate, but actually ruthless and fierce, like a black rose wandering in a gray area.

“Acting skills are more important than appearance, and being a person is more important than traffic.” On the morning of February 8, the cover reporter had an exclusive phone interview with Qu Zhazha. She told reporters: “From the first day of Chinese opera class, the teacher has taught us strictly. Learning opera is the same as being a human being. You need to be sincere, and you must not be false. Every link must be done well.”

In the past seventeen years, Qu Zhazha has filmed many film and television dramas. In 2010, she became well-known to the audience for her role as Di Ruyan in “Detective Di Renjie”. In recent years, although most of her roles are supporting roles, she has been serious about filming and brought many surprises to the audience. Not long ago, for the role of Xu Hezi in “The Twelve Hours of Chang’an”, she regained the dance she had shelved for many years and was awarded the “No. 1 Idol of the Tang Dynasty”.

In an interview on February 8, when talking about the role of Cheng Cheng in “Hurricane”, Qu Zhazha said modestly: “This character is not difficult to play. The biggest wish in 2023 is to star in a challenging, breakthrough and A brilliant spy war drama.” She shared the behind-the-scenes story of “Hurricane” and her seventeen years of artistic life on the phone.

Cover news:The TV series "Hurricane" is on the air, and you play the role of Cheng Cheng, Uncle Tai's female subordinate in the play, and your outstanding acting skills are recognized by the audience. How to understand this role? Curved grid:Although I haven't played a role of this type before, I still have a certain understanding and feelings. In the final analysis, it is still necessary to start from the character, carefully figure out the character's experience, personality, language, put aside all your emotions, and just follow the character. Cover news:May I ask how you were chosen for this role? Curved grid:"Hurricane" is the second collaboration between Director Xu and I. Before "Eight Zero Nine Zero", I played a kind and responsible vice president in a nursing home. This time I was filming "Are You Safe" directed by Cao Dun in Ningbo. I received a phone call and said that there was a ruthless female character. Although there were not many scenes, the role was very important. In recent years, I have mostly acted as a good wife and loving mother. Now I have an opportunity to break through myself, of course I can't miss it. I will join the team as soon as this part is finished. Cover news:How do you figure out and shape the role of Cheng Cheng? Curved grid:I have seen similar characters in some works before. I don't want to be the same as others, but also want to be recognized by the audience. This is hard for me. I started with the relationship between the characters, hoping to reflect the multi-faceted nature of Cheng Cheng. I am very grateful to Director Xu for allowing me to step out of my comfort zone and open up my way of acting. Cover news:In the seventeen years since your debut, what is your greatest achievement? Curved grid:I am an actor without much talent, but my own conditions are not bad. Although when they first debuted, they all acted as the first and second female roles, but most of them were roles like vases. Waiting for the filming of "Hello!" directed by Cao Dun. After "Mother", I really got the hang of it. As I grow older and accumulate life experience, I have a deeper understanding and experience of the characters. The biggest gain from filming for many years is that I feel that I am becoming more and more good at acting. Cover news:How do you improve yourself? Curved grid:Watch more good movies, carefully analyze and figure out how they create, how to act realistically and delicately, and how to integrate your true feelings into the characters. The best way is to listen more, watch more, ask more questions during the filming process, and there is no end to learning. Cover news:Do you have any advice for newcomers who have just debuted? Curved grid:It is not easy to become a qualified actor. You need to have a certain cultural accomplishment, good line skills, the ability to improvise, and concentration, sensibility, and imagination are also essential qualities for an actor. Cover news:What abilities do you think an actor must possess in order to be successful? Curved grid:Keep your original intention and enthusiasm for your profession, take every play seriously, and take up your own responsibilities. Cover news:What are your plans for acting in the future? Will you pick a role? Curved grid:When I have a job, I work hard. When I don't have a job, I experience the ups and downs of life, enrich myself, and prepare for the future. We all hope to play more good dramas and create more characters that are deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. I don't care much about the size of the characters. Even if there are not many characters like Cheng Cheng, I hope to give them a different flavor. I didn't think too much about the challenges I faced. I just went to work and got along well with everyone and I was very happy. Maybe there will be a very challenging role in the future, then I will definitely go all out!

