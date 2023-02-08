Home Technology Metroid Prime Remastered Announced – Released Today (!
Despite the rumors that have swirled in recent years, many of us Metroid fans have given up wishing we’d now see a remake of the franchise’s classic Prime debut. Fortunately, that pessimism was shattered with the announcement of Metroid Prime Remastered during the just-concluded Nintendo Direct.

As you can understand, it is a polished version of the classic gaming cube masterpiece. With the graphics refreshed, Samus Aran and Tallon VI look better than ever, while seemingly retaining much of the original’s feel and mystery. Then, as if that wasn’t good news enough, Nintendo simultaneously announced that this new version would be launching on the Nintendo Switch later today (could be overnight or early in the morning), hence the so-called “Shadow Drop”, which they announced and launched almost simultaneously , as Microsoft did with Hi-Fi Rush two weeks ago.

so. . . Cancel any of your plans for tomorrow and get ready to relive Nintendo, the Gamecube era and one of the best action-adventures the world has ever seen. At least that’s what we’re going to do.

Note that the digital version of the game is out today, but the physical release won’t be until February 22nd. Check out the trailer below!

