Windows 11, which has been on the market for more than a year, launched its first major update last year. It is reported that Microsoft is also developing the next major update, which is expected to be available to users within this year. Although Microsoft has minimum requirements for the hardware to install Windows 11, many users have bypassed the system’s hardware detection through certain methods, allowing computers that do not originally support Windows 11 to be upgraded and installed.

This method of bypassing system testing will undoubtedly enable some computers equipped with old hardware to use Windows 11, but this obviously violates Microsoft’s original intention. They hope that users can install Windows 11 on computers that meet the hardware requirements to obtain more Excellent user experience. Most computers that can run Windows 10 smoothly can theoretically also run Windows 11. In order to let users understand that the hardware configuration is not up to standard, Microsoft is said to plan to display a watermark in the lower right corner of the screen.

Adding a watermark to the screen has the meaning of reminding users, but some media believe that this is “humiliating” those computers and users whose hardware does not meet the requirements. In the lower right corner of the screen of some computers that do not meet the standards, the “System requirements not met” watermark began to be displayed in Windows 11 Pro 22H2. It is said that this is a test nature, not all users will encounter it, and Microsoft has not stopped pushing basic requirements to the computer. Security updates. There is no difference in use except for the watermark that is an eyesore. As for whether the arrangement of displaying the watermark will continue in the future, there is no definite answer yet.

Source of information and pictures: thurrott

