India has become a “sweet pastry”!Dario, Musk, etc. support the Indian Prime Minister’s rhetoric and strive to become the world’s third provider

News from the Financial Associated Press, June 25 (edited by Huang Junzhi)Bridgewater Fund founder and billionaire investor Ray Dalio (Ray Dalio) said recently that India will be the next big investment opportunity. The economic transition in the 1980s was similar.

On June 22 (Thursday), local time, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a “big statement” in the US Congress, saying, “When I visited the United States for the first time as Prime Minister, India was the tenth largest economy in the world. Today, India It is the fifth largest economy.We will soon be the third largest economy.”

Dalio pointed out that the current geopolitical conflict will strengthen India’s status as the world‘s fifth largest economy. “Prime Minister Modi’s time has come, and India’s time has come.”

In fact, not only Prime Minister Modi himself and Dario, but many authoritative figures and institutions in the world have expressed similar views. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) pointed out in the latest “World Economic Outlook” that India’s economic growth rate will drop from 6.7% in 2022 to 6.1% in 2023 and rebound to 6.8% in 2024.

According to the RBI’s own research, with the current growth rate of more than 6%,India is expected to overtake Germany in 2025 or 2026 and Japan in 2027 to become the world‘s third largest economy.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said this week that he had a “very good” conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on Tuesday night.The company will aim to enter India “as soon as possible”.

“I believe Tesla will enter India and do so as soon as humanly possible,” he added. According to sources, Tesla has detailed development plans in India, including manufacturing electric vehicles in India.

In addition, Mark Mobius, a well-known investor and known as the “Godfather of Emerging Markets”, also said this week that he is optimistic about investing in India, which had a strong GDP growth of 7.2% last year.

