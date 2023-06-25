Celebrate the Asian Games Gather Fireworks Boom Future 2023 Yuhang Chaochuang Music Life Festival Hi FUN Summer Night-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Yesterday, the 2023 Yuhang Chaochuang Life Season – Chaochuang Music Life Festival was grandly held on the outdoor lawn of the Academic Exchange Center of Hangzhou Future Science and Technology City. Elements such as music, food, camping, trendy play, cultural creativity, and intangible cultural heritage gathered at the scene, attracting more than 5,000 citizens to participate.

The event was organized by the Propaganda Department of Yuhang District Party Committee, Management Committee of Hangzhou Future Science and Technology City (Haichuang Park), Yuhang District Media Center, Yuhang District Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, and Cangqian Sub-district Office of Yuhang District. The purpose of the event is to create a lawn music life festival that integrates eating, drinking, playing and fun, showing the fiery atmosphere of Yuhang, bringing a life experience full of freedom and fun to busy Yuhang makers and Yuhang families, and conveying the “longing for life” In Yuhang” beautiful concept.

At four o’clock in the afternoon, the singing sounded, and the activity officially started. The uninhibited drumbeat, the free and easy rhythm, and the music resounded through the sky. The love song prince Yang Zongwei from Taiwan, China mainland singer-songwriter Meng Ran, the infectious and clear female voice Ye Xuanqing, the indie rock band Time is Not Enough, and the Guangzhou local light rock band Jiu Pai Band, etc., a total of nine groups of well-known domestic musicians ( Band) came to the scene to sing and sing, bringing many familiar classic songs such as “Just One Time”, “Blank Grid” and “Youth”. With the fashionable lighting and dance design, it brought an immersive audio-visual feast to the audience.

After the performance, Yang Zongwei said in an interview: “This is the first time I have come to Yuhang. Although I stayed here for a short time, I deeply felt the charm of this city. This is a very prosperous and vital city. The city, the people here are enthusiastic, young and full of energy, Yuhang is really amazing, I hope to come here more times.” Musician Mengran said: “Yuhang is a very ‘trendy’ city, there are clothes on the street Trendy young people, and everyone’s youthful blood can be felt at the performance.”

Half is music, half is life. A music life festival will decode the happy life in Yuhang and create a strong atmosphere for the Asian Games. On the other side of the lawn, the Chaochuang Bazaar sets up Internet celebrity gourmet snacks, Yuhang special snacks, Asian Games cultural and creative products, Yuhang cultural and creative products, etc. In addition, there are beautiful exhibitions on the theme of Asian Games, Yuhang culture, and camping on the spot for tourists to check in and spread, and strive to lead and convey more new cultural concepts and consumption trends.

At the event site, more than 5,000 citizens and tourists released their enthusiasm and vitality to the fullest, adding a touch of brilliant and wonderful color to this summer. “It’s great to be able to participate in the Music Life Festival at my doorstep. I’m very proud to be a ‘New Yuhang People’.” Mr. Chen, who works in the Future Science and Technology City, said, “Yuhang is becoming more and more trendy, not only It is a new center of the city, and it is also a young and energetic city. Working, living, and settling down here give me a high sense of happiness, and I hope Yuhang will get better and better.”

“In line with the concept of attracting more tourists to Yuhang for tourism, entertainment and consumption, more young talents come to this hot land of Yuhang to build and pursue their dreams. It also shows everyone the fireworks, culture and heritage of Yuhang. This music life The festival will set up a luxurious star lineup, preferential ticket prices, affordable food and entertainment consumption, and better supporting services.” The person in charge of the event introduced, “Through the brand building of the Music Life Festival, we hope to show the enthusiasm of Yuhang District for welcoming the Asian Games and further Showcase Yuhang as the new city center of Hangzhou.”

It is reported that this Chaochuang Music Life Festival is one of the important activities of the 2023 Yuhang Chaochuang Life Season “Welcoming the Asian Games Gathering the Future of Fireworks”. On the occasion of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, Yuhang, with the theme of “Trendy Life” brand, focused on youthful and digital flavors, launched a series of exciting activities to create a strong atmosphere for the Asian Games for all. In the next stage, Yuhang will continue to innovate and enrich the content of the National Asian Games, and drive the general public to add the most enthusiastic and beautiful colors to the sports and cultural event at their doorstep with the best state, best quality and most beautiful style.

