Charity donation boosts the development of campus sepak takraw sports_Zhejiang Online

Charitable donations boost the development of campus sepak takraw

2023-06-25

“Students, do you know about sepak takraw?”

“Know! It’s a volleyball you can kick.”

On the afternoon of June 21, Halim, vice chairman of the International Sepak Takraw Federation and chairman of the Asian Sepak Takraw Federation, and his party came to Jindong District Experimental Primary School to donate to the school representatives of the “‘Welcome Asian Games’ Sepak Takraw Movement Entering Campus” activity in Jinhua City Raktan equipment. Before the activity started, the staff of the Asian Sepak Takraw Federation asked the children a series of questions about sepak takraw. Hearing the children’s fluent answers, the staff gave a thumbs up.

“I heard that 14 schools in Jinhua City have been identified as Sepak Takraw pilot schools. This is a very encouraging development and I firmly believe that Sepak Takraw will become one of the mainstream sports in schools in Jinhua City,” said Halim. , After coming to Jinhua, he saw that the Jinhua Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government attached great importance to the sepak takraw project, especially the “Sepak Takraw Into the Campus” activity, which planted the seeds of love for sepak takraw in the hearts of the children, which made him very happy gratified.

According to Shou Caiming, member of the party group and deputy director of the Jinhua Education Bureau, Jinhua has 1,853 primary and secondary schools (kindergartens) with 1.077 million students. In order to promote sepak takraw into campus activities, Jinhua City has selected 14 pilot schools for rattan takraw. By carrying out lectures on sepak takraw culture, children can learn about sepak takraw culture, the development of sepak takraw and the spirit of the sport, and further stimulate children’s interest in rattan takraw. passion for football.

Jinhua is a city with a very strong sports atmosphere, which can be seen from the children’s basic sports ability. For example, Jindong District Experimental Primary School is a national football characteristic school, and it is also one of the earliest schools in Jinhua to develop football. As one of the pilot schools for takraw this time, Jiangbin Primary School in Jinhua City just won the finals of the 14th Primary and Secondary School Football League Primary School Men’s Group A in Zhejiang Province last month. The school also passed the Hangzhou The Asian Games Organizing Committee project comprehensive review, was awarded the “Asian Games Football Dream” school.

