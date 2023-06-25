Ryzen 7040HS Series Laptop Latest News AMD Processor Will Introduce Ryzen AI Function – ezone.hk – Tech Focus – Computer

AMD exhibited a variety of powerful GPU chip products at the San Francisco press conference earlier in the United States. Recently, AMD announced more data specifications for the Ryzen 7040HS series notebook processors launched in the second half of the year, including the introduction of XDNA AI architecture. Designed to implement Ryzen AI artificial intelligence application functions.

AMD’s latest Ryzen 7040HS series notebook processors combine high performance with artificial intelligence. The XDNA AI architecture is introduced to provide users with an intelligent computing experience. From the Ryzen 9 7940HS with a clock speed of up to 5.2GHz to the Radeon 700M GPU equipped with the RDNA 3 display architecture, it shows significant advantages in enhancing content creation and productivity. At the same time, let the notebook provide a thin and light body design and up to 9 hours of continuous video playback time, making it even more attractive.

Ryzen 7040HS Series Processor Specification Data

The Ryzen 7040HS series of notebook processors includes a variety of models, including the Ryzen 9 7940HS with a clock speed of up to 5.2GHz, equipped with 8 cores and 16 threads, and the Ryzen 9 7940HS with a clock speed of 5.1GHz, which also adopts 8 cores and 16 threads. The Ryzen 7 7840HS with thread design, and the Ryzen 5 7640HS with a clock speed of 5.0GHz, 6 sets of cores and 12 threads.

In terms of hardware design, the Ryzen 7040HS series notebook processors all use the Zen 4 architecture CPU and integrate the Radeon 700M GPU designed with the RDNA 3 display architecture. In addition, all three processors are equipped with Ryzen AI artificial intelligence application functions, and their thermal design power consumption is between 35W and 54W.

AMD claims that the Ryzen 7040HS series of notebook processors significantly outperforms competing products at the same level in terms of content creation and productivity. In addition, the body design of these processors is relatively thin and light, which is even more advantageous than Mac models equipped with Apple Silicon M2 processors. In addition, these processors can be used for up to 9 hours of continuous video playback with a 68.1Wh battery.

Introduction to Ryzen AI artificial intelligence application functions

The Ryzen AI artificial intelligence application function carried by the Ryzen 7040HS series notebook processors advertises that it can be combined with neural network acceleration design to improve the efficiency of notebook operation and execution. In addition, these processors can reach a peak computing performance of about 10 TOPS, which can enhance functions such as background virtualization and noise removal in video conferences, or improve battery efficiency through artificial intelligence computing.

AMD also announced that it has established complete software development and application resources, including support for ONNX and TensorFlow, two mainstream artificial intelligence computing frameworks, and plans to allow developers to fully use XDNA architecture resources in the fourth quarter of this year. In addition, these processors will also support PyTorch, an open source artificial intelligence computing framework. The Ryzen 7040HS series notebook processors are expected to be used in upcoming notebook products from manufacturers such as ASUS, Acer, HP, Lenovo and Razer, including thin and light gaming notebooks and mobile workstations with discrete graphics cards.

