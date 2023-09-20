Indiana to Complete September SNAP Payments, Providing Food Stamps to Low-Income Families

Indiana Completes September SNAP Payments, Distributing Food Stamps to Low-Income Families

In just five days, Indiana will finish distributing September Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments to qualified low-income families, providing them with much-needed food assistance. As part of the 2023 federal schedule, SNAP benefits are sent monthly in Indiana between the 3rd and 23rd of each month.

Recipients can expect their SNAP benefits to be reloaded on the same day every month, depending on the first letter of their last name. It is important to note that certain requirements must be met to qualify for food stamps, which vary based on household size and income thresholds. For instance, the maximum payment for a one-person household in Indiana is $281, while a household of eight can receive up to $1,691. Additionally, an additional $211 is added for each member beyond eight.

On average, recipients in Indiana receive a payment of $182 per household member per month. According to data from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, approximately 617,600 people, accounting for 9% of the state’s population, benefit from the SNAP program.

SNAP benefits are loaded onto an electronic benefits transfer card, commonly known as the Hoosier Works card in Indiana. The payment distribution date is determined by the first three letters of the recipient’s last name. SNAP can be utilized to purchase various food items such as meat, poultry, bread, cereals, and even seeds for growing food. However, it is important to note that SNAP cannot be used for alcohol, cleaning supplies, or pet food purchases.

Looking ahead, there will be an increase in SNAP benefits for 2024. The specific increment is based on the size of the household. For example, for a family of one, the benefit will rise from $281 to $291, representing a 3.6% increase. Similarly, a family of two will see an increase from $516 to $535, a 3.7% jump. The pattern continues for families of varying sizes, reaching a maximum increase of 3.8% for households with nine or more members.

These SNAP benefits serve as a crucial lifeline for low-income families across Indiana, helping them ensure access to nutritious food for their households.

