Murder of Chérubin Okende: the family of the deceased deplores the slowness of the investigations

More than two months after the assassination of MP Cherubin Okende, the family of the deceased deplores the silence and slowness in the investigations, which must elucidate the circumstances of the crime.

It is in this context that, on Wednesday September 20, she contacted the courts in a letter to find out the progress of the investigations in order to put an end to the mourning she is carrying.

According to sources, the family of the famous deceased would have threatened to take legal action before other international authorities if they did not win their case.

« Would silence and slowness fit into the logic of making these investigations indeterminate, indefinite or even impossible? ? », asks this family.

So sources close to justice reportedly reported that “investigations can take as long as they take. We can’t work under pressure.”

A month ago, the association Femmes Eprises de Justice pour la Libération de Salomon Kalonda Idi Della (FJUSKD) called for the establishment of an independent investigation into the murder of Chérubin Okende.

In a memorandum submitted to the UN mission, these women also denounced cases of violations of fundamental rights and freedom of expression.

The lifeless body of MP Cherubin Okende was found on July 13 aboard his Jeep 4×4, on Avenue Produits-Lourds, commune of Gombe, in Kinshasa.

