2022 consolidated revenues of 852.8 million euros for Industrie De Nora and net profit of 89.7 million euros. The group also announced an update of the 2022-2025 Strategic Plan, confirmed the strategic lines, targets for 2025 with revenues of 1,350-1,500 million euros and EBITDA Adj of 250-280 million Euros (EBITDA Adj margin 18%-20% ). Paolo Dellachà, Chief Executive Officer of Industrie De Nora, commented:

“The first annual report closed after the listing on Euronext Milan shows record results in line with the announced guidance. 2022 marked a decisive ramp-up of the energy transition segment which today represents an example of “best in class” for production capacity of technologies dedicated to the generation of green hydrogen, leading De Nora to play the role of leader in terms of market share of projects active or under construction on the market today. Thanks to the orders collected, among other things, the current backlog allows for perfect visibility on the production activity of the Energy Transition division in the current year. De Nora’s Energy Transition division represents, in terms of backlog and technological level, a unicum in the panorama of solutions for the production of green hydrogen. In recent years, Italy has drawn up a national strategy on hydrogen, and has launched a series of important investments for the development of an Italian supply chain. A step forward was taken in April 2021 with the publication of the definitive text of the PNRR within which an investment of a large sum (approximately 3.19 billion euros) dedicated to projects concerning the hydrogen. We hope that our country will be able to fully seize this crucial opportunity to be able to compete effectively with other European countries and beyond, without remaining at the rear of this ongoing process”.