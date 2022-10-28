Home Business Industry: production prices up 2.8% on a monthly basis and 41.8% on an annual basis
Industry: production prices up 2.8% on a monthly basis and 41.8% on an annual basis

The rise in the domestic market in the price of electricity and gas continues to weigh on the dynamics of industrial producer prices, while a containment effect derives from the prices of coke and refined petroleum products, favorably conditioned by the fall in oil prices. Thus Istat according to which in September 2022 the producer prices of the industry increased by 2.8% on a monthly basis and by 41.8% on an annual basis (it was + 40.1% in August).

On the domestic market, prices grew by 3.5% compared to August and by 53.0% on an annual basis (from + 50.5% in the previous month). Excluding the energy sector, prices recorded a much less marked increase both at the economic level (+ 0.8%) and at the trend level (+ 12.6%). Net of the energy component, the trend growth in prices remains very strong both on the domestic and foreign markets. In particular, the further acceleration of prices for the food, beverage and tobacco industries should be noted.

For construction, prices recorded new increases on a monthly basis due to increases in the costs of some materials and freight rates; on an annual basis, they are confirmed in acceleration for buildings and return to accelerate on the streets, after the slowdown observed in the previous two months.

